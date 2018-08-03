

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production increased in June after falling in the previous month, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed a calendar-adjusted 0.4 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 0.9 percent fall in May.



The rebound in June was mainly driven by a 16.1 percent surge in mining and quarrying output. Manufacturing production registered an increase of 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.6 percent from May, when it fell by 0.1 percent.



During the second quarter, industrial production declined 1.0 percent compared to the previous quarter, while it gained 0.1 percent from the corresponding period of 2017.



