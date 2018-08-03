Supporting customer success in life, accident health insurance

Taking place in Miami, FL, October 15 -17

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of group and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, will hold its FINEOS Global Summit in Miami, FL, on October 15 -17 in the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The Summit offers high quality content and practical learning and networking opportunities to attendees. For more information on how to register, please visit the FINEOS website.

The 2018 Summit theme is '"Transform Core Systems to Deliver Excellent Digital Customer Experience" and will feature presentations from FINEOS customers, partners and industry thought-leaders with ample opportunity for customer interaction and collaboration. The Summit keynote will be given this year by Christina "CK" Kerley, an innovation keynoter, futurist and professor who focuses Fortune 500s on the 10+ tech opportunities of the next 10 years. Other agenda highlights include:

FINEOS Product Roadmap and plans for growth

Case study presentations from FINEOS customers

FINEOS Innovation Excellence Awards

Customer Advisory Group meetings

Unveiling of New Software Functionality

Software demos

Attendees can also take advantage of the unique experiences that only Miami can offer.

Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS said, "This is our twelfth Global Summit and our first in Miami. Our success has been down to the long-term partnerships we have built with our customers and the fact we specifically design and deliver our software for the customer service, processing, compliance and security needs of the life, accident and health industry. The Summit is absolutely key for us in gaining that customer insight and understanding".

For more information on the 2018 FINEOS Global Summit see FINEOSGlobalSummit18 on Twitter.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is global market leader in core systems for life, accident and health with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by eight of the top 20 group life, accident and health carriers in the US and four of the top five life, accident and health carriers in Australia. FINEOS has many years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a SaaS core product suite supporting life, accident and health insurance. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers full service policy, billing, claims and absence management, providing best-in-class functionality for group, voluntary, and individual administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin, full-admin and TPA models.

FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005254/en/

Contacts:

Susanne Ryan

Marketing Consultant

FINEOS Corporation

+ 353 1 639 9918

susanne.mryan@FINEOS.com