WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 8.30 am ET Friday, U.S. jobs data for July and trade data for June are due. The consensus is for 190,000, down from 213,000 a month ago. Consensus for unemployment rate is 3.9 percent, compared to 4.0 percent in June.



Ahead of these data, the greenback dropped against its major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 111.58 against the yen, 0.9946 against the franc, 1.1590 against the euro and 1.3017 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



