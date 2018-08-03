Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest real-world evidence analytics study on the pharma market An active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing company wanted to compare the patient outcomes and benchmark the cost of their API drug formulations against their competitors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005274/en/

REAL WORLD ANALYTICS STUDY FOR AN API MANUFACTURING COMPANY (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the pharmaceutical industry experts at Quantzig,"The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the global API market in the coming years."

Active pharmaceutical ingredient, or API, is the most crucial part of new pharmaceutical drug formulations and has therapeutic effects on the body. The recent increase in chronic diseases is going to drive the growth of the global API market in the coming years.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The real world evidence analytics solution helped the client toidentify the effect of their drug formulations and better gauge patient outcomes.The pharma company was also able to develop a platform to accumulate patient data from several sources.

This real-world evidence analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Analyze the cost and outcomes associated with different treatment pathways

Gain actionable insights to boost business growth

To know more about the benefits of real-world evidence analytics, speak to an expert

This real-world evidence analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing patient outcomes through improved drug formulations

Gaining a stronger foothold in the API market

To gain detail insights and understand the scope of our research, request a proposal

View the complete real-world evidence analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/real-world-evidence-analytics-patient-outcomes

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005274/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us