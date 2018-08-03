Simian Global Plc - Result of AGM
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which was held at 4pm (local time Hong Kong) today at Unit 1001 10/F Houston Centre, 63 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kon, all resolutions were passed.
The resolutions are as set out in the Notice of AGM which is available on the Company's website
http://gvmh.co.uk/index.php?fi=Invistor%20Relations&sub=3
