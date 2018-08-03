sprite-preloader
Simian Global Plc - Result of AGM

London, 3 August 2018
3 August 2018

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which was held at 4pm (local time Hong Kong) today at Unit 1001 10/F Houston Centre, 63 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kon, all resolutions were passed.

The resolutions are as set out in the Notice of AGM which is available on the Company's website

http://gvmh.co.uk/index.php?fi=Invistor%20Relations&sub=3

For more information:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plchttp://gvmh.co.uk/
Edward Kwan-Mang Ng, DirectorTel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd
Nick Michaels / Jon IsaacsTel: +44 (0) 20 3772 0021
or enquiries@alfredhenry.com

- ENDS -


© 2018 PR Newswire