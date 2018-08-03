Hydropothecary Stock Forecast
Today we saw another major partnership between marijuana and alcohol by way of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) and Hydropothecary Corp (OTCMKTS:HYYDF, TSE:HEXO) forming a joint venture to bring marijuana-infused drinks to Canada come legalization.
The news has sparked a massive rush of investor interest in Hydropothecary stock, which has catapulted upward by 20% over the past five days as a result.
We'll get into the specifics of the deal below, but right now, the Hydropothecary stock forecast is looking very bright.
While the 20% gains we're seeing over these past few days are likely not sustainable,.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Today we saw another major partnership between marijuana and alcohol by way of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) and Hydropothecary Corp (OTCMKTS:HYYDF, TSE:HEXO) forming a joint venture to bring marijuana-infused drinks to Canada come legalization.
The news has sparked a massive rush of investor interest in Hydropothecary stock, which has catapulted upward by 20% over the past five days as a result.
We'll get into the specifics of the deal below, but right now, the Hydropothecary stock forecast is looking very bright.
While the 20% gains we're seeing over these past few days are likely not sustainable,.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...