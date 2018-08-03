sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

68,96 Euro		+0,81
+1,19 %
WKN: 853915 ISIN: US7234841010 Ticker-Symbol: PWC 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,81
68,98
15:54
68,78
69,00
15:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP68,96+1,19 %