

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $166.74 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $167.44 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $974.12 million from $944.59 million last year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.35 to $4.55



