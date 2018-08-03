Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market segmentation study on the medical device industry. The cardiac pacemaker manufacturing company wanted to gather and gauge the information on the potential of the Asian market as they were looking at introducing their offerings in the new market space.

According to the medical device industry experts at Infiniti "Leading players in the medical device industry feel restricted when it comes to adhering to the new regulatory requirements owing to the dynamic nature of the compliance terms."

Major transformations in the medical device industry over the past few years have provoked leading establishments to keep abreast with the changes in the regulatory terms. Players in the medical device industry have been facing several revenue and profitability issues due to the implementation of FDA regulations. The increasing overheads, regulatory requirements, R&D expenses, and the complexities associated with the manufacturing of medical devices are other pressing challenges for players in the medical device industry.

Moreover, with the decline in market growth, leading medical device manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio by entering into newer market segments. Several establishments are also looking at market segmentation as the key to gauging the competitiveness in the market and devising effective strategies to target the potential users of medical devices.

The market segmentation assessment solution presented by Infiniti Research helped the cardiac pacemaker manufacturer to understand the latest market developments and effectively position their products across the Asian market.

This market segmentation assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify and analyze factors affecting market growth

Devise effective strategies to introduce their new product offerings

This market segmentation assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Studying the latest developments in the cardiac pacemaker market space

Improving competitiveness and profitability

