

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) announced that Roger Hochschild, currently President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed David Nelms as Chief Executive Officer on October 1, 2018, and will retain his role as President. Nelms has notified the Board of his intention to retire from Discover in early 2019. Following the CEO succession, Nelms will continue as Executive Chairman until his retirement.



Hochschild has been elected to the company's Board of Directors.



