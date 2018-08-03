Provides Innovative Gamification Solutions and Analytics to Drive Customer Engagement

DeepMarkit provides easily accessible gamification for e-commerce stores. Its range of games is customizable, allowing retailers to customize their approach to follow and reinforce their brand. Compatible with major website providers such as Shopify, WordPress and Wix, DeepMarkit's platform allows anyone running an e-commerce site to add a game element to their shopping experience. Shoppers can then play games that offer discounts chosen by the retailer.

Gamification is useful in itself, but becomes more powerful when it's combined with analytics, such as those included with Gamify's games.

Gamify makes the most of this by adding analytics to its games. Sites using the app track in real time how many people are using the games and how many of those are converting to marketing leads. By changing the setup of the game, administrators of the sites can test what works best in attracting customers and how much value they're seeing from this approach. By drawing attention to the game in different channels, then looking at when the most users arrive to play the game, Gamify can reveal how people are finding out about the site, an invaluable source of marketing data.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. The company's proprietary promotions platform enables businesses and agencies to create branded games that incentivize customers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. DeepMarkit offers marketers both free and paid solutions which are suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media. DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, symbol MKT and on the OTCQB, symbol MKTDF. To try out DeepMarkit games and see the power of the platform, please visit www.DeepMarkit.com.

