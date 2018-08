NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - The Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, has extended the contracts of Chief Marketing Officer Helmut Gassel and of Chief Operations Officer Jochen Hanebeck by five years until June 30, 2024. Both have been a member of the Management Board since July 1, 2016. The current contracts expire on June 30, 2019.



