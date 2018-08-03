Infiniti Research, a global market, and customer intelligence solutions provider has announced the completion of their latest market assessment engagement for a natural gas field equipment manufacturer. A leading natural gas equipment manufacturer wanted to understand how companies operate and perform in the natural gas segment. The client also wanted to evaluate the return on investment on rolling out compressed natural gas as an alternative to petrol.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"Players in the oil and gas industry are constantly pressurized to reduce costs and risks associated with new investments.

With the recent shift towards sustainable energy sources, several disruptions have been witnessed in the oil and gas industry globally. Consequently, companies in the natural gas segment have started looking for alternative market segments that are more lucrative. They are also changing their business models to gain a stronger foothold in the market. Over the next four years, there are several challenges that the natural gas segment will face and such challenges can be mitigated by improving operational efficiency and enhancing the knowledge of the workforce.

The market assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to identify well-defined metrics to succeed in the long term and recognize the existing trends in the market. Also, it helped the client to discover huge opportunities for growth in the CNG sector.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand market trends, opportunities, and challenges that impact business growth

Analyze the market size in terms of volume and explore growth opportunities

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Determining the growth potential for newer subsegments in the industry

Identifying parameters for long-term success in the business

