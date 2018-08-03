Technavio analysts forecast the global diamond coatings market to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

New oil and gas discoveries is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global diamond coatings market 2018-2022. The oil and gas industry has been growing moderately since 2016, after the rise in the prices of crude oil with growth in investments in the upstream sector. The industry has witnessed many significant discoveries over the last few years, which will have a significant impact in the future.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global diamond coatings market is the cost advantage of diamond coatings:

Global diamond coatings market: Cost advantage of diamond coatings

The low cost of diamond coatings in comparison with industrial diamonds is one of the key factors driving the market. The physical and chemical properties of diamond coatings and industrial diamonds are almost the same. They also offer the same toughness and other physical properties.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on paints, coatings, and pigments, "Diamonds grains can easily break off from diamond grain-based cutting and grinding tools, which are difficult to affix and decrease the operational life of tools; whereas, diamond-coated tools are equally draped by diamond particles and do not exhibit diamond chipping concerns. This allows diamond-coated tools to offer a comparatively higher service life than diamond grain-based tools and other conventional tools."

Global diamond coatings market: Segmentation analysis

The global diamond coatings market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (electronics, mechanical, industrial, medical, and automotive), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The electronics segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 25% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 38%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

