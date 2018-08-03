Technavio analysts forecast the global estrogen therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The evolution of estrogen as a therapeutic target in neurodevelopmental disorders is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global estrogen therapeutics market 2018-2022. Estrogen plays a primary role in the development of reproductive functions and sexual maturation in females. However, conclusive evidence from recent clinical tests and studies have proved that estrogens play a vital role in several brain functions, which include cognitive ability, learning and memory capacity, and neurodevelopment and adult neurogenesis.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global estrogen therapeutics market is the increasing awareness about the treatment of menopausal symptoms:

Global estrogen therapeutics market: Increasing awareness about the treatment of menopausal symptoms

The awareness about the negative impact of menopausal symptoms on the quality of life varies widely between countries and societies. In developed countries such as the US, Canada, Japan, and European countries, the knowledge regarding occurrence and impact of menopausal symptoms and their treatment is widespread due to public literacy and health programs. Besides these developed countries, the growing awareness about estrogen therapeutics and HRT in the emerging economies such as India or China is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "Menopausal symptoms include hot flashes, osteoporosis, fatigue, night sweats, pain during sexual intercourse, and insomnia which are caused due to insufficient production of estrogen hormones in the body. Estrogen therapeutics is effective for the treatment of such disorders and other estrogen deficiency mucosal symptoms and osteoporosis."

Global estrogen therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

The global estrogen therapeutics market research report provides market segmentation by product (estrogen gels, oral medication, suppositories, and skin patches), by estrogen type (estradiol, estrone, estetrol, and estriol), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major products, the estrogen gels segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing close to 36% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 56% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum incremental growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

