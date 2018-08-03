Technavio analysts forecast the global polymer modified cementitious coatings market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing popularity of geopolymer cements is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global polymer modified cementitious coatings market 2018-2022. Geopolymer is an inorganic compound and is an environment-friendly alternative to cement, particularly Portland cement. The production of Portland cement involves an energy-intensive process and significant emission of carbon dioxide. This extensive emission is due to the need for high temperature during the firing process.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global polymer modified cementitious coatings market is the growing demand due to rising infrastructure developments:

Global polymer modified cementitious coatings market: Growing demand due to rising infrastructure developments

Polymer modified cementitious coatings are extensively used in various applications in the construction sector, for both residential and nonresidential segments, including construction or renovation of infrastructural facilities. These coatings are broadly used for infrastructural expansion or developments such as stadiums, parking spaces, roadside barriers, and transportation facilities to improve the protection of these facilities against corrosion.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on paints, coatings, and pigments, "The booming construction sector, especially attributed to infrastructural developments across the globe, is expected to drive the demand for polymer modified cementitious coatings. The construction sector is mainly propelled by the rapid rate of urbanization and industrialization with high investments."

Global polymer modified cementitious coatings market: Segmentation analysis

The global polymer modified cementitious coatings market research report provides market segmentation by application (residential, commercial, and infrastructure) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The residential segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with nearly 36% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

