The global soil aerators market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005355/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global soil aerators market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising focus on agriculture mechanization. Agricultural mechanization is an integral part of the modernization of agriculture. Agricultural mechanization is the process of using agricultural machinery to ensure timeliness of farm operations and increase the quality of production. Many governmental organizations across the world are actively supporting farm mechanization in their respective countries, mainly to increase food productivity.

This market research report on the global soil aerators market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the influx of advanced features in soil aerators as one of the key emerging trends in the global soil aerators market:

Global soil aerators market: Influx of advanced features in soil aerators

Various manufacturers of soil aerators have been focusing on adding different features to their equipment to achieve product differentiation. For instance, Deere Company offers Aercore 1500, which is equipped with a simple belt-drive system and a large diameter roller. The simple belt drive system is made of fiberglass reinforced belts that do not require lubrication and provide a quiet, smooth operation. The large diameter roller provides better ground clearance and reduces the potential for turf scuffing in undulating areas.

"Salford Group offers AerWay aerators with features such as Greens Express smoothing roller. The Greens Express smoothing rollers allow the operators to lift the roller completely off the ground and leave the aeration holes open, thus ensuring the smooth percolation of water into the ground. The availability of such machinery with advanced features is likely to spur market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment.

Global soil aerators market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global soil aerators market by application (agriculture and non-agriculture), by product (core aerators and spike aerators) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 47%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The market in the region is mainly driven by the presence of prominent vendors in soil aerators market. These vendors are introducing new products in the region, which are aimed at improving their product portfolio and competitive advantages.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005355/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com