Technavio has announced their latest analysis report on drug pipeline for hyperoxaluria. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat hyperoxaluria.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Hyperoxaluria: Market overview

Hyperoxaluria is a state of disordered metabolism characterized by an increased urinary excretion of oxalate. The daily oxalate excretion in healthy individuals ranges between 10 mg and 40 mg per 24 hours. Concentrations exceeding 40-45 mg per 24 hours are considered as clinical hyperoxaluria. Hyperoxaluria is of several types including primary hyperoxaluria, oxalosis, enteric hyperoxaluria, hyperoxaluria related to eating high-oxalate foods.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "The worldwide prevalence of primary hyperoxaluria is estimated to affect one in 58,000 individuals. One estimate places the prevalence of primary hyperoxaluria type I at 1-3 cases per 1,000,000 people in the general population, and the incidence at one case per 120,000 live births per year in Europe. Hyperoxaluria is uncommon, though it can be found in about 20% of individuals with kidney stones."

Hyperoxaluria: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the hyperoxaluria market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral and subcutaneous), therapeutic modality (enzyme, SiRNA, and biological), targets (oxalate, glycolate oxidase, LDHA gene, and hydroxyacid oxidase 1), MoA (oxalate degraders, reduces hepatic glycolate oxidase, silences the LDHA gene, and gene transfer), geographical segmentation (US, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Germany, France, Jordan, Israel and Belgium) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, around 50% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of hyperoxaluria are enzymes.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

