Berlin (ots) - Save the Children hat den Angriff auf ein wichtiges Krankenhaus in der jemenitischen Hafenstadt Hodeidah am Freitag scharf verurteilt. Am Abend zuvor hatte sich in unmittelbarer Nähe des Hospitals, wo die Kinderrechtsorganisation ein Diphtherie-Behandlungszentrum unterhält, mindestens eine Explosion ereignet. Dutzende Menschen seien getötet worden, erklärten die örtlichen Behörden. Es gebe mehr als hundert Verletzte. "Wir sind ernsthaft besorgt, dass Menschen, die im Krankenhaus Hilfe suchen, möglicherweise nicht sicher sind", sagt Tamer Kirolos, Länderdirektor von Save the Children im Jemen. "Erst vor ein paar Tagen gab es einen Luftangriff, der ein paar hundert Meter entfernt war. Das zeigt, wie instabil und unsicher die Situation geworden ist."



"Wir verurteilen auf das Schärfste jegliche Angriffe auf Zivilisten und fordern alle Konfliktparteien auf, die internationalen Menschenrechtsgesetze einzuhalten", sagte Kirolos weiter. Es ist zwingend notwendig, dass alle Parteien ihre Bemühungen verstärken, ein Friedensabkommen zu schließen und eine dauerhafte Lösung zu finden, die den Menschen Jemens, die viel zu viel gelitten haben, Frieden und Würde zurückgeben wird. "



Die vollständige Pressemitteilung und Ansprechpartner in Englisch:



Explosions reported near Save the Children-supported hospital in Hodeidah, as port city sees fresh violence



At least one explosion went off in the vicinity of Hodeidah's main hospital on Thursday evening, where Save the Children runs a diphtheria treatment centre.



Our staff, some of whom were near the area when the blasts occurred, reported chaos and captured videos of smoke rising up from the streets. We have as yet to confirm reports that civilians have been killed and injured in the attack but are extremely concerned that the area may not be safe for civilians and that hospitals will not be able to cope with any large influx of wounded.



A Save the Children staff member in Hodeidah who witnessed the incident described what he saw:



"A bomb exploded just outside the hospital, on the street. Then there was another explosion towards the back. I saw people running and bodies in the street."



Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children's Yemen Country Director, visited Al Thawrah Hospital just days earlier. He said:



"This is the largest government hospital in Hodeidah and Save the Children runs a diphtheria centre there where we work to save lives in one of the poorest and hardest-hit parts of Yemen.



"We're seriously concerned that the area is simply not safe for civilians and that people seeking help at the hospital may not be safe. Just a few days ago, there was an airstrike that hit a few hundred metres away - showing just how unstable and unsafe the situation there has become.



"It is unacceptable that civilians are coming under attack and that people simply walking the streets are getting caught up in this kind of violence. We strongly condemn any attacks on civilians and call on all parties to the conflict to respect international human rights law. It is imperative that all the parties step up their efforts to strike a peace deal and find a durable solution that will restore peace and dignity to the people of Yemen who have suffered far too much already."



