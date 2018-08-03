Clear Leisure Plc - Mediapolis Update

03 August 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure", "the Company")

Appeal against Result of Mediapolis Land Auction

Further to the Company's announcement dated 26 July 2018 the board of Clear Leisure Plc (AIM: CLP) announces that the Company has filed an appeal against the result of the auction and the decision of the auctioneer to reject the Company's request to have the land assigned.

The Company's Italian lawyers, having received a copy of the minutes of the auction and the reasoning on which the auctioneer's decision to reject the assignment request was based, have advised that the decision and the result of the auction can be challenged.

The Company will issue further updates in due course.

