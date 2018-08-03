Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights July 31, 2018 267,367,563 Theoretical number of voting rights: 267,367,563 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 266,712,435

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at June 30, 2018 267,356,408 Exercise of stock options 11,155 Total number of shares as at July 31, 2018 267,367,563

KEY FINANCIAL DATES:

2018 nine-month results: November 8, 2018

"Quiet period 1 " starts October 8, 2018

Quiet period 1 " starts January 15, 2019

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5.5 billion in 2017. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

(code ISIN FR0010307819)

http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

www.legrand.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

