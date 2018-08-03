Regulatory News:

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions, announces, starting from August 3, 2018, entrusting Oddo BHF with its liquidity agreement, for a 2 year period, renewable by tacit agreement for one year.

This agreement is in compliance with the March 21, 2011, Autorité des Marchés Financiers' AMAFI ethics policy and aims at NAVYA shares animation on the Euronext Paris market.

The assets brought to this liquidity agreement are as follows: 400,000

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart shared mobility solutions.

With more than 200 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level.

Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions, shuttles and cabs. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, launched in September 2015, of which more than 100 have already been produced as of today and 89 sold in 17 countries as of June 30, 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly.

Created in 2014 by Christophe Sapet and Robolution Capital 1 (managed by 360 Capital Partners), his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

