Medical Robots Market to hit 21% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 16.74 Billion by 2023, led by Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Uses

ReportsnReports added medical robots market includes major players like Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker Corporation (US), and Mazor Robotics (Israel). Other players in the medical robots market include Hocoma (Switzerland), Hansen Medical (US), Accuray (US), Omnicell (US), Arxium (Canada), and Ekso Bionics Holdings (US).

Major influencing factors driving growth of medical robots market are advantages offered by robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, increase in funding for medical robot research, technological advancements in medical robots, and the issuance of IPOs by medical robot companies. Medical robots market is projected to reach USD 16.74 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 6.46 billion in 2018.

The medical robots market has been segmented into laparoscopy, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, pharmacy applications, and other applications (medical robotic applications in gynecology, urology, cardiology, nanomedicine, and rehabilitation). The laparoscopy segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical robots market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing volume of laparoscopic surgeries performed worldwide.

Medical robots market is divided into four major regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for largest share of medical robots market. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during forecast period. Major factors driving growth of this regional segment include growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of medical robots, and robot-assisted training initiatives for surgeons.

Medical Robots Market, By Product

1 Introduction

2 Instruments & Accessories

3 Robotic Systems

4 Surgical Robotic Systems

5 Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

6 Orthopedic Robotic Systems

7 Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

8 Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

9 Therapeutic Robotic Systems

10 Assistive Robotic Systems

11 Exoskeleton Robotic Systems

12 Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

13 Pharmacy Robotic Systems

14 IV Robotic Systems

15 Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Medical Robots Market, By Application

1 Introduction

2 Laparoscopy

3 Orthopedic Surgeries

4 Pharmacy Applications

5 Neurosurgery

Medical robots market is segmented into laparoscopy, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, pharmacy applications, and other applications (medical robotic applications in gynecology, urology, cardiology, nanomedicine, and rehabilitation). The neurosurgery segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The medical robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the RoW. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of medical robots, and robot-assisted training initiatives for surgeons.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type - Tier 1:54%, Tier 2:34%, and Tier 3:12%

By Designation - C-level:31%, Director Level:19%, Others:50%

By Region - North America:46%, Europe:25%, Asia Pacific:18%, RoW:11%

