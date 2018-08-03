

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session with modest gains. Early weakness in the value of the Euro and the British pound provided a boost to exporters. Traders also overlooked the weaker than expected Eurozone retail sales data and the smaller than expected increase in U.S. employment growth.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.65 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.38 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.59 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.55 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.33 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.10 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.03 percent.



In Frankfurt, Allianz rose 0.95 percent after its Q2 operating profit topped forecasts.



In Paris, Credit Agricole jumped 2.30 percent after its second-quarter core profit jumped 20 percent from last year, helped by growing revenues in most business divisions.



In London, Royal Bank of Scotland rallied 3.08 percent on news it would pay its first dividend in a decade.



Packaging and paper group Mondi soared 7.92 percent after it reported a 25 percent rise in half-year underlying profit, beating estimates, helped by higher selling prices and good demand.



British Airways parent IAG sank 2.22 percent after reporting its half-year results.



Bookmaker William Hill plunged 8.11 percent after it swung to a huge loss in the 26 weeks to June 27.



Swiss Re lost 1.27 percent in Zurich. After reporting a drop in first-half net profit, the reinsurance company said it is planning a stock market listing next year for its U.K. unit.



Euro area private sector growth eased in July, ceding most of the momentum gained in the prior survey month, data from IHS Markit showed Friday. The composite output index fell to 54.3 in July, in line with flash estimate, from 54.9 in June.



Eurozone retail sales increased for the second straight month in June, data from Eurostat showed Friday. Retail sales grew at a steady pace of 0.3 percent on month in June driven by food sales. Sales were expected to climb 0.4 percent.



British service sector grew at the weakest pace in three months as greater risk aversion in response to Brexit uncertainty held back new business growth in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index dropped more-than-expected to 53.5 in July from 55.1 in June. The reading was forecast to fall to 54.7.



China's private sector growth weakened at the start of third quarter with both manufacturers and service providers registering weaker increases in activity, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The Caixin composite output index fell to 52.3 in July from 53.0 in June. Nonetheless, a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the private sector.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index slid more-than-expected to 52.8 from 53.9 a month ago. The score was forecast to drop moderately to 53.5.



Partly reflecting a drop in government employment and the closing of Toys 'R' Us stores, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing much weaker than expected U.S. job growth in the month of July.



The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 157,000 jobs in July compared to economist estimates for a jump of about 190,000 jobs.



Despite the smaller than expected increase in employment, the unemployment rate dipped to 3.9 percent in July after rising to 4.0 percent in June. The modest drop matched expectations.



Reflecting a decrease in exports and an increase in imports, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of June.



The report said the trade deficit widened to $46.3 billion in June from a revised $43.2 billion in May. The deficit had been expected to widen to $46.5 billion from the $43.1 billion originally reported for the previous month.



Growth in U.S. service sector activity slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of July, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Friday.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index dropped to 55.7 in July after rising to 59.1 in June. A reading above 50 still indicates service sector growth, although economists had expected a much more modest drop to 58.6.



