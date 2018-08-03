

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market traded in the green for the majority of Friday's session, but pared its gains in the afternoon. Despite the late sell-off, the market held onto a slight increase.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.03 percent Friday and finished at 9,158.00. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.09 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.08 percent.



Swiss Re lost 1.3 percent. After reporting a drop in first-half net profit, the reinsurance company said it is planning a stock market listing next year for its U.K. unit.



Novartis dropped 0.9 percent and Roche fell 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, Nestle finished higher by 0.8 percent.



Credit Suisse surrendered 0.3 percent, while UBS rose 0.1 percent and Julius Baer climbed 1.3 percent.



Swatch Group advanced 1.4 percent and rival Richemont added 0.7 percent.



Lafargeholcim gained 1 percent after it agreed to acquire concrete company Metro Mix.



