PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 3

3 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 15,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4859.724p. The highest price paid per share was 4882.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4839.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0166% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,709,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,524,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact:Sandra Odell 01908 712 058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
1524839 08:22:55
494839 08:22:55
2194849 08:42:24
184853 08:58:32
2224853 08:58:32
904862 09:16:08
1194862 09:21:43
1274862 09:21:43
264862 09:30:56
1894862 09:30:56
174855 09:51:35
1004855 09:51:35
504855 09:51:35
524855 09:51:35
2044854 10:03:42
744852 10:11:02
1694852 10:11:02
904858 10:25:42
2114856 10:28:17
2084852 10:37:16
904859 10:44:29
614859 10:44:29
534859 10:44:29
364857 11:03:27
2004857 11:03:27
2194858 11:15:42
2334859 11:25:41
1004863 11:38:24
2034861 11:40:24
174860 11:52:15
2054860 11:52:15
2054859 12:02:15
2254861 12:12:11
174858 12:21:35
2024858 12:21:35
354854 12:28:55
1874854 12:28:55
1364854 12:43:40
814854 12:43:40
494860 12:59:12
614860 12:59:12
904860 12:59:22
2054858 13:00:00
314871 13:08:40
2154873 13:11:09
2194873 13:15:51
714875 13:28:41
1484875 13:30:14
1694873 13:31:41
444873 13:31:41
34873 13:31:41
144875 13:43:46
1544875 13:43:46
274875 13:43:46
544875 13:43:46
2264875 13:46:07
2064875 14:22:16
1404882 14:30:28
794882 14:30:28
1504880 14:33:45
364881 14:33:45
294881 14:33:45
2394880 14:34:36
2184872 14:41:18
1574869 14:46:08
744869 14:46:08
914860 14:52:48
1134860 14:52:48
2204861 14:57:06
2014864 15:00:06
904864 15:01:18
2194864 15:06:00
124860 15:07:00
2064860 15:07:00
2234862 15:10:37
394862 15:15:46
1964862 15:15:46
1404862 15:19:32
684862 15:19:32
2404868 15:24:04
184872 15:30:10
734872 15:30:10
494872 15:30:10
524872 15:30:10
304872 15:30:10
1804872 15:34:40
2024871 15:36:46
114871 15:36:46
904870 15:36:46
944870 15:36:46
494870 15:36:46
2144867 15:40:19
534867 15:41:41
394864 15:42:37
2104864 15:42:37
924864 15:47:05
1734864 15:47:40
414864 15:47:40
1164858 15:49:59
854858 15:50:14
2154856 15:54:29
2184855 15:56:29
504857 15:59:19
1594857 15:59:19
2364855 15:59:35
2224857 16:02:48
1104856 16:03:21
2164857 16:05:26
1844860 16:07:28
194860 16:07:28
654859 16:08:09
1004859 16:08:09
604859 16:08:09
2094861 16:10:01
64862 16:13:13
114862 16:13:13
904862 16:13:13
924862 16:13:13
844863 16:13:35
634863 16:13:51
1614863 16:13:51
234863 16:13:51
1104862 16:15:59
2464862 16:17:04
534862 16:18:29
704862 16:18:29

© 2018 PR Newswire