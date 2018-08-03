Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2018 Trading Volume

-- Year-to-date ADV across options, futures, U.S. and European equities and global FX up over 2017
-- July ADV in global FX up 22% over July 2017 ADV
-- July ADV in SPX options up 17% over July 2017 ADV
CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported July monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of July statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.
For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
Year-To-Date
July
July
%
June
%
July
July
%
2018
2017
Chg
2018
Chg
2018
2017
Chg
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
21
20
21
146
145
Total Volume
134,286
128,546
4.5%
148,155
-9.4%
1,142,986
996,564
14.7%
Total ADV
6,395
6,427
-0.5%
7,055
-9.4%
7,829
6,873
13.9%
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
21
20
21
146
145
Total Volume
4,642
5,965
-22.2%
5,661
-18.0%
43,582
41,113
6.0%
Total ADV
221
298
-25.9%
270
-18.0%
299
284
5.3%
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
21
20
21
146
145
Total Volume
23,180
23,160
0.1%
27,028
-14.2%
196,117
187,527
4.6%
Total ADV
1,104
1,158
-4.7%
1,287
-14.2%
1,343
1,293
3.9%
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
21
21
149
149
Total Notional Value
€ 212,461
€ 203,391
4.5%
€ 228,970
-7.2%
€ 1,566,049
€ 1,491,594
5.0%
Total ADNV
€ 9,657
€ 9,685
-0.3%
€ 10,903
-11.4%
€ 10,510
€ 10,011
5.0%
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
21
21
151
151
Total Notional Value
$729,766
$569,017
28.3%
$793,695
-8.1%
$5,886,829
$4,256,945
38.3%
Total ADNV
$33,171
$27,096
22.4%
$37,795
-12.2%
$38,986
$28,192
38.3%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.
Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.
Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.
The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.
