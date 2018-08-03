Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2018 Trading Volume

-- Year-to-date ADV across options, futures, U.S. and European equities and global FX up over 2017

-- July ADV in global FX up 22% over July 2017 ADV

-- July ADV in SPX options up 17% over July 2017 ADV

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported July monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of July statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

July July % June % July July % 2018 2017 Chg 2018 Chg 2018 2017 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 20

21

146 145

Total Volume 134,286 128,546 4.5% 148,155 -9.4% 1,142,986 996,564 14.7% Total ADV 6,395 6,427 -0.5% 7,055 -9.4% 7,829 6,873 13.9% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 20

21

146 145

Total Volume 4,642 5,965 -22.2% 5,661 -18.0% 43,582 41,113 6.0% Total ADV 221 298 -25.9% 270 -18.0% 299 284 5.3% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 20

21

146 145

Total Volume 23,180 23,160 0.1% 27,028 -14.2% 196,117 187,527 4.6% Total ADV 1,104 1,158 -4.7% 1,287 -14.2% 1,343 1,293 3.9% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

21

149 149

Total Notional Value € 212,461 € 203,391 4.5% € 228,970 -7.2% € 1,566,049 € 1,491,594 5.0% Total ADNV € 9,657 € 9,685 -0.3% € 10,903 -11.4% € 10,510 € 10,011 5.0% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

21

151 151

Total Notional Value $729,766 $569,017 28.3% $793,695 -8.1% $5,886,829 $4,256,945 38.3% Total ADNV $33,171 $27,096 22.4% $37,795 -12.2% $38,986 $28,192 38.3%



ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

