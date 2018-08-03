sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 3

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:3 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):59,010
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.20
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.11

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,200,337 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,200,337 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
178624.1516:29:59London Stock Exchange
92824.1516:24:07London Stock Exchange
331624.1516:06:46London Stock Exchange
489024.1516:06:46London Stock Exchange
55624.1516:01:36London Stock Exchange
6124.1015:57:29London Stock Exchange
54924.1015:54:26London Stock Exchange
825924.2015:36:59London Stock Exchange
124124.1515:31:40London Stock Exchange
48424.1515:31:40London Stock Exchange
88424.1515:31:40London Stock Exchange
600824.1515:28:40London Stock Exchange
332724.0015:26:12London Stock Exchange
6124.0015:12:26London Stock Exchange
200524.1014:49:11London Stock Exchange
14024.1014:45:09London Stock Exchange
6124.1014:45:09London Stock Exchange
46724.1014:41:22London Stock Exchange
266624.1014:31:49London Stock Exchange
280824.1014:31:49London Stock Exchange
274324.2012:58:05London Stock Exchange
73524.0012:43:34London Stock Exchange
172624.0012:43:34London Stock Exchange
1012224.0012:36:19London Stock Exchange
69124.1509:25:17London Stock Exchange
241024.1509:25:17London Stock Exchange
8624.1509:25:17London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


