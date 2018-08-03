Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 3 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 59,010 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.20 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.11

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,200,337 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,200,337 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1786 24.15 16:29:59 London Stock Exchange 928 24.15 16:24:07 London Stock Exchange 3316 24.15 16:06:46 London Stock Exchange 4890 24.15 16:06:46 London Stock Exchange 556 24.15 16:01:36 London Stock Exchange 61 24.10 15:57:29 London Stock Exchange 549 24.10 15:54:26 London Stock Exchange 8259 24.20 15:36:59 London Stock Exchange 1241 24.15 15:31:40 London Stock Exchange 484 24.15 15:31:40 London Stock Exchange 884 24.15 15:31:40 London Stock Exchange 6008 24.15 15:28:40 London Stock Exchange 3327 24.00 15:26:12 London Stock Exchange 61 24.00 15:12:26 London Stock Exchange 2005 24.10 14:49:11 London Stock Exchange 140 24.10 14:45:09 London Stock Exchange 61 24.10 14:45:09 London Stock Exchange 467 24.10 14:41:22 London Stock Exchange 2666 24.10 14:31:49 London Stock Exchange 2808 24.10 14:31:49 London Stock Exchange 2743 24.20 12:58:05 London Stock Exchange 735 24.00 12:43:34 London Stock Exchange 1726 24.00 12:43:34 London Stock Exchange 10122 24.00 12:36:19 London Stock Exchange 691 24.15 09:25:17 London Stock Exchange 2410 24.15 09:25:17 London Stock Exchange 86 24.15 09:25:17 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-