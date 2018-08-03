

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China has threatened to impose tariffs of $60 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation for President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports.



A statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Finance on Friday said the proposed tariffs on U.S. goods would range from 5 percent to 25 percent.



The announcement by China comes on the heels of news Trump directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to consider raising the rate of proposed tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.



Lighthizer said Trump directed him to consider increasing the proposed tariff rate to 25 percent from the previously announced 10 percent.



China said the implementation of its proposed tariffs will be subject to the actions of the U.S. and reserved the right to continue to introduce other countermeasures.



'China always believes that consultation on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit is an effective way to resolve trade differences,' China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, according to a translation.



The ministry added, 'Any unilateral threat or blackmail will only lead to intensification of conflicts and damage to the interests of all parties.'



A Bloomberg report earlier this week suggested the U.S. and China were trying to restart trade talks, although Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday that talks had 'stalled' in recent days.



