NRT Sightline: Sightline Payments Launches Connect+ at Hard Rock Online Casino

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRT Technology Corp. and Sightline Payments, LLC (together "NRT Sightline") today announced that Hard Rock International, a global entertainment brand with numerous world-class casinos, hotels and cafes in its portfolio, has chosen Connect+ as the payment gateway for its recently launched online casino in New Jersey.



"NRT and Sightline have been at the forefront of innovative commerce solutions for online operators for many years, and through our partnership we are the first operator to go live with the Connect+ payment gateway," said Kresimir Spajic, SVP Online Gaming at Hard Rock International. "From integration to market launch, I commend the Hard Rock and NRT Sightline teams on a successful execution. Connect+ will offer our guests a superior payment experience and help us to retain and attract guests."

Connect+ offers a streamline and elegant "one stop shop" API that allows operators to get up and running quickly and easily for their online and on-premise integrate resort payment needs. The gateway also leverages tokenization, encryption and advanced fraud management tools to help protect operators and their guests.

"We owe a great deal of gratitude to Kresimir and the Hard Rock team for having the confidence in our ability to deliver Connect+. This represents a critical milestone for our company and the industry in general. Enabling operators to make a single payments connection that supports any digital or traditional card payment method, including our award-winning Play+ solution, is a revolutionary step towards a truly frictionless guest experience," noted Kirk Sanford, CEO and Founder of Sightline Payments. "Our payment gateway opens up new opportunities for the integrated resort operator to extend new payment options to guests, and the best part is we provide this capability at no incremental cost to the operator, unlike existing third-party gateway providers."

