Mundus Group, Inc. Is Working with The OTC Markets on Getting the Company's Filings Up to Date

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Mundus Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MNDP) is an advanced aerospace technology. Mundus Group, Inc. is developing aerospace technology for civilians and military. The technology is going to provide economic protection and growth opportunities for investors.

The company is rigorously working with the OTC Markets to bring our filings up to date. We want to reassure shareholders and the investment community that the following press release was disseminated by Mundus Group, Inc. https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/08/03/1546994/0/en/Mundus-Group-Inc-Restores-Company-Operations-and-Receives-a-1-5-Million-Contract-from-the-U-S-Army-for-Its-Telescoping-Wing-Locking-System-Patent-No-US-7-832-690-B1.html

Our attorneys are looking into potential defamation charges against our company by several groups and individuals on various social media networks.

About Mundus Group, Inc:

Forward-Looking Statements

