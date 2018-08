MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Symantec (SYMC) continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Friday after falling sharply at the open. After hitting a two-year intraday low, Symantec is currently down by 9.9 percent.



Symantec gapped open significantly lower after the cybersecurity company reported better than expected fiscal first quarter results but provided disappointing guidance.



