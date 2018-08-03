Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns a AA+ issuer ratings to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK). KBRA also assigns K1+ short-term issuer ratings to the sovereign. The long-term ratings carry a Negative Outlook. The sovereign credit report is available here

Ratings Rating Outlook Action Foreign Currency Sovereign Rating Long Term AA+*1 Negative Assigned Local Currency Sovereign Rating Long Term AA+*1 Negative Assigned Foreign Currency Sovereign Rating Short Term K1+*1 Assigned Local Currency Sovereign Rating Short Term K1+*1 Assigned

Main credit support factors

The UK's large, advanced and wealthy economy benefits from very robust institutions and a high level of economic development.

Reserve currency status of sterling and the depth of the domestic capital markets provide the sovereign with very strong access to liquidity.

A robust government debt profile is a notable credit strength.

Sound economic and fiscal framework.

Main credit concerns

The future direction of the UK's extensive commercial and financial linkages with the European Union post-Brexit are uncertain.

An unusual degree of political uncertainty exists as Brexit has created deep divisions within the government, across the political divide and throughout society.

The elevated government debt burden, with little scope for substantial correction, limits the government's ability to respond to economic and fiscal shocks.

Persistent current account deficits highlight excessive leverage and are suggestive of competitiveness pressures that may become more acute post-Brexit.

The sovereign ratings on the UK are supported by its large, advanced, wealthy and globally-competitive economy and sterling's global reserve currency status. The primary rating constraint relates to uncertainties over the UK's economic prospects upon leaving the EU. The Negative Outlook reflects the heightened degree of uncertainty and the possibility that Brexit could have more severe repercussions than currently envisaged.

The ratings are based on KBRA's Sovereigns Rating Methodologypublished on 10 May 2017. Weights used for assigning these ratings are described in the methodology used for this credit rating action.

Disclosures

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the EU Information Disclosure Form. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com

This is an unsolicited rating. The rated entity or related third party did participate in the rating process and KBRA did have access to the accounts and other relevant internal documents.

