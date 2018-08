WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending lower over the past few weeks, gold stocks have regained some ground during trading on Friday. The NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index is up by 1.1 percent, bouncing off its lowest closing level in over two years.



The strength among gold stocks comes amid a modest rebound by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery climbing $3.10 to $1,223.20 an ounce.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX