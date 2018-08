WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving modestly higher at the open, shares of Kraft Heinz (KHC) have seen further upside over the course of the trading session on Friday. Kraft Heinz is currently up by 9 percent.



The advance by Kraft Heinz comes after the food giant reported second quarter results that exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom lines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX