SGEN Stock: The Path of Least Resistance Is Toward Higher PricesI am focusing on Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) stock because I happen to believe that it is destined for higher prices. My beliefs are based on a number of technical indications that were generated on the Seattle Genetics stock chart, which continue to augur further gains.The first indication that caught my eye was a completed technical price pattern that is highlighted on the following SGEN stock chart..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...