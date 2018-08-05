Open Text, a software stock with a market cap of $10B, has an amazing growth track record. This occurred especially in the last decade. Open Text has successfully moved into the cloud business. It established $2B recurring revenue per year, successfully acquired several companies, and has an amazing profit margin. With this in mind what is our Open Text stock forecast for 2019? Is this stock worth buying as it trades at all-time highs? Open Text stock forecast: start with the chart As per InvestingHaven's "start with chart' principle any forecast starts and ends with the chart. The guiding principle, ...

