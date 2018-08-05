Internet stocks have been leading the way higher in the last 24 months. They have outperformed the vast majority of other stock market sectors. However, we may see a pause now. Our leading internet stocks indicator, as well as most leading internet stocks, show heavy signals of a topping pattern. This article shows 10 internet stocks, with topping patterns on their chart, which my forecast a bearish trend for the remainder of 2018 in this sector. Note that this is not bearish per se for the whole tech sector. What will happen if a short to medium term neutral to ...

