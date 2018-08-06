

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has fallen lower in three consecutive trading days, tumbling almost 140 points or 5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,740-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive following monthly U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were higher on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the property stocks, although the financial sector provided support.



For the day, the index dropped 27.58 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 2,740.44 after trading between 2,740.43 and 2,777.66.



Among the actives, Poly Real Estate tumbled 1.66 percent, while Gemdale shed 0.81 percent, China Vanke skidded 1.40 percent, China Construction Bank climbed 1.34 percent, Bank of China added 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.74 percent, China Merchants Bank gained 0.22 percent, China Life skidded 1.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.92 percent, PetroChina advanced 0.79 percent and China Shenhua Energy was up 0.17 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, with traders digesting the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report.



The Dow climbed 136.42 points or 0.54 percent to 25,462.58, while the NASDAQ added 9.33 points or 0.12 percent to 7,812.01 and the S&P rose 13.13 points or 0.46 percent to 2,840.35. For the week, the Dow added 0.1 percent, the S&P advanced 0.8 percent and the NASDAQ jumped 1 percent.



Before the start of trading, the Labor Department reported weaker than expected job growth in July - but the report also showed significant upward revisions to the increases in employment in May and June. The jobless rate eased to 3.9 percent from 4.0 percent in June.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit widened in June amid an increase in imports and a decrease in exports. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said growth in U.S. service sector activity slowed by more than anticipated in July.



Oil prices edged lower on Friday amid concerns about excess supply, after data showed oil output in Russia to have increased sharply in July. Crude oil futures for September settled at $68.49 a barrel, losing $0.47 or 0.7 percent. For the week, oil shed about 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX