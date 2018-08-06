

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.(GS) is appointing a new global co-head of its trading arm, ending months of leadership uncertainty in its largest and most challenged division, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The firm plans to name Jim Esposito to run the securities division alongside current executive Ashok Varadhan, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Varadhan has been a co-head of the unit since 2014, but his status has been unclear since his two co-heads resigned in June and weren't replaced, unusual for a firm where multiple executives typically share power.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX