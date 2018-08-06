

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising in choppy trade on Monday, tracking the gains on Wall Street following the release of the closely-watched U.S. monthly jobs data, while a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 90.66 points or 0.40 percent to 22,615.84, off a high of 22,620.15 in early trades.



The major exporters are weak on a stronger yen. Panasonic is lower by almost 2 percent, Sony is declining 0.5 percent and Canon is down 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is unchanged.



In the auto space, Honda is advancing more than 1 percent.



Toyota is losing almost 1 percent after the automaker reported an increase in profit for the first quarter and said it has agreed to dissolve its twelve-year-old capital tie-up with Isuzu Motors. Shares of Isuzu Motors are higher by more than 3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is lower by 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum is edging down 0.1 percent after crude oil prices declined on Friday.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining almost 2 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Pacific Metals is gaining 15 percent, NTT Data Corp is rising more than 7 percent amid news that the company is set to merge three of its subsidiaries, while Suzuki Motor is advancing almost 4 percent after upbeat first-quarter financial results.



On the flip side, Hitachi Zosen is losing almost 7 percent, Sapporo Holdings is declining more than 6 percent and Concordia Financial is lower by almost 6 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday as traders digested the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report showing weaker than expected job growth in July, partly due to a drop in government employment and the closing of Toys 'R' Us stores. The report also showed a modest decrease in the unemployment rate.



While the Nasdaq inched up 9.33 points or 0.1 percent to 7,812.01, the Dow climbed 136.42 points or 0.5 percent at 25,462.58 and the S&P 500 rose 13.13 points or 0.5 percent to 2,840.35.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the German DAX Index advanced by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday amid renewed concerns about excess supply in the market, after data showed oil output in Russia to have increased sharply in July. WTI crude for September settled at $68.49 a barrel, down $0.47 or 0.7 percent on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



