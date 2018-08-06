

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) reported Monday that its first-half profit before tax increased 5 percent to $10.7 billion from $10.2 billion a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was $12.1 billion, compared to $12.4 billion in the previous year.



Revenue for the period grew 4 percent to $27.3 billion from $26.2 billion last year.



Adjusted revenue increased 2%, reflecting higher revenue across all global businesses, partly offset by a reduction in Corporate Centre.



Looking ahead, Mark Tucker, Group Chairman, said, 'We remain cautiously optimistic for global growth in the remainder of the year. In particular, the fundamentals of Asia remain strong despite rising concerns around the future of international trade and protectionism.'



The Board has appointed Jonathan Symonds as the Deputy Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings plc. He already serves as the senior independent director.



