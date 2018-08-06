Kosmos Energy Ltd. ("Kosmos") (NYSE: KOS) announced today financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018. For the second quarter of 2018, the Company generated a net loss of $103.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share as compared to net loss of $8.5 million or $0.02 per diluted share in the same period last year. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net loss(1) of $34.9 million or $0.09 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.

Andrew G. Inglis, chairman and chief executive officer, said: "The business continued to perform well during the second quarter with strong production from our high-margin production assets in Ghana and Equatorial Guinea. We remain focused on implementing plans in both countries to enhance production going forward. The other parts of our business development and exploration continue to make progress against key objectives. The Tortue gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal is moving forward with front end engineering design (FEED) for Phase 1 of the project progressing on schedule and the partnership's commercial teams evaluating gas marketing proposals from a range of potential buyers. We expect to make a final investment decision (FID) on the Tortue project around the end of the year. In exploration, our program is unchanged, with one remaining test this year offshore Suriname. We expect to spud the Pontoenoe prospect in Block 42 in mid-August. We remain on track to deliver $100 to $200 million of net cash flow in 2018."

Second quarter 2018 oil revenues were $215 million versus $136 million in the same quarter of 2017, on sales of 2.9 million barrels of oil in 2018 as compared to 2.9 million barrels in 2017. Including the impact of the Company's hedging program, revenue was $61.36 per barrel of oil sold in the second quarter of 2018. At quarter end, the Company was in a net underlift position of approximately 0.2 million barrels of oil.

Production expense for the second quarter was $50 million, or $17.21 per barrel, versus $22 million, or $7.41 per barrel, in the second quarter of 2017. Production expense per barrel increased in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter a year ago primarily because the year ago quarter included insurance proceeds received related to increased costs due to the Jubilee FPSO turret bearing issue, and a credit accrual adjustment from the operator of the Jubilee and TEN fields. Second quarter 2018 production expense of $17.21 per barrel decreased sequentially from the first quarter of 2018 of $24.18 due to the higher number of liftings at Jubilee, which has a lower unit production expense than TEN.

Exploration expenses totaled $77 million for the second quarter, and includes amounts related to ongoing seismic and geologic and geophysical costs as well as unsuccessful well costs of approximately $45 million related to the Anapai-1 and 1A wells.

Depletion and depreciation expense for the quarter was $74 million, or $25.66 per barrel compared to $24.85 per barrel in the second quarter of 2017.

General and administrative expenses were $17 million during the second quarter. This amount includes approximately $8 million in cash expense and $9 million in non-cash equity based compensation expense.

Second quarter results included a mark-to-market loss of $140 million related to the Company's oil derivative contracts. At June 30, 2018, the Company's hedging position had a total commodity net liability value of approximately $219 million. As of the quarter end and including recently executed hedges, Kosmos had approximately 16 million barrels of oil hedged covering 2018 and 2019.

Gain on equity method investments, net during the second quarter was approximately $16 million and represents Kosmos' 50 percent ownership of our equity method investment in Kosmos Trident International Petroleum Inc. (KTIPI), which holds our production interests in Equatorial Guinea. Under the equity method of accounting, Kosmos only recognizes its share of the adjusted net income of KTIPI, including basis difference amortization, which is recorded in the Gain on equity method investments, net in the consolidated statement of operations. Year to date through the end of July, the assets have delivered approximately $148 million of cash dividend distributions to Kosmos, or approximately 64 percent of the purchase price.

Total capital expenditures in the second quarter were $97 million, bringing the first half total to $155 million.

Kosmos exited the second quarter of 2018 with approximately $1.3 billion of liquidity and $1,079 million of net debt.

Operational Update

Ghana

During the second quarter of 2018, gross sales volumes from Ghana averaged approximately 129,400 barrels of oil per day (bopd), including volumes from the Jubilee and TEN fields.

Gross production from Jubilee averaged approximately 67,900 barrels of oil per day during the second quarter resulting in Kosmos lifting two cargos, as expected. During the quarter the field was shut down for the second phase turret remediation and stabilization work which was successfully completed. We continue to expect the rotation of the vessel to take place around the end of 2018 with minimal impact to production in 2018. Following the shutdown, the field has consistently produced above 100,000 bopd. The combination of the work performed during the shutdown and the completion of two producer wells, one each in the third and fourth quarter this year, is expected to allow oil production to grow towards the FPSO nameplate capacity of 120,000 bopd.

Gross production from TEN averaged approximately 61,500 bopd during the second quarter, resulting in Kosmos lifting one cargo, as expected. Two producer wells are expected to be completed in the field by year-end, including the Ntomme-5 well in August, which is the first well to be put on production since field startup two years ago. This drilling activity at TEN is expected to allow production to increase towards the FPSO capacity of 80,000 bopd.

Kosmos and its partners have decided to add a second rig, the Stena Forth, in Ghana beginning in October 2018, with the objective of accelerating the addition of new wells. There will be no impact to the 2018 capital budget as the savings from the later arrival of the first rig will offset the costs of the second rig.

Equatorial Guinea

Gross oil production from the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex averaged over 46,000 bopd during the second quarter of 2018, exceeding the full year 2018 forecast of 43,000 barrels per day for the second quarter in a row. Second quarter production resulted in two cargo liftings net to KTIPI, or one cargo net to Kosmos' 50 percent interest in KTIPI. Kosmos and it's partners are currently focused on production optimization and planning for the first phase electric submersible pump (ESP) installation with the work expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2018. In May, Kosmos began a 3D seismic survey of approximately 10,100 square kilometers over blocks EG-21, EG-24, S and W offshore Equatorial Guinea, and approximately 200 square kilometers over Block G.

Suriname

Kosmos expects to commence drilling operations on the Pontoenoe-1 well in mid-August. Pontoenoe is the first of up to three independent prospects in Block 42 offshore Suriname and is a similar play type to the Turbot and Longtail discoveries located approximately 70 kilometers to the west in Guyana.

Tortue

Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts have been awarded by the operator and this work remains ongoing. In addition, Kosmos has received proposals for gas marketing from a shortlisted group of potential buyers and is in the process of evaluating these with the partners. Kosmos expects a final investment decision for the Greater Tortue project around the end of 2018 and is aiming for first gas in late 2021.

(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of adjusted net income.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Kosmos will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2018 financial and operating results today at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time). A live webcast of the event and slides can be accessed on the Investors page of Kosmos' website at investors.kosmosenergy.com. The dial-in telephone number for the call is +1.877.407.3982. Callers outside the United States should dial +1.201.493.6780. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors page of Kosmos' website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a well-capitalized, pure play deepwater oil and gas company with growing production, a pipeline of development opportunities and a balanced exploration portfolio along the Atlantic Margins. Our assets include growing production offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, a competitively positioned Tortue gas project in Mauritania and Senegal and a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basins (Equatorial Guinea), emerging basins (Mauritania, Senegal and Suriname) and frontier basins (Cote d'Ivoire and Sao Tome and Principe). As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines EBITDAX as net income (loss) plus (i) exploration expense, (ii) depletion, depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) equity-based compensation expense, (iv) unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives (realized losses are deducted and realized gains are added back), (v) (gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties, (vi) interest (income) expense, (vii) income taxes, (viii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ix) doubtful accounts expense and (x) similar other material items which management believes affect the comparability of operating results. The Facility EBITDAX definition includes 50% of the EBITDAX adjustments of Kosmos-Trident International Petroleum Inc. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) after adjusting for the impact of certain non-cash and non-recurring items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, cash settlements on commodity derivatives, gain on sale of assets, and other similar non-cash and non-recurring charges, and then the non-cash and related tax impacts in the same period.

We believe that EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted net income (loss) per share and other similar measures are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the oil and gas sector and will provide investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods, among securities analysts, as well as company by company. Because EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted net income (loss) per share excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, these measures as presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos' estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos' Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue 215,191 136,363 342,387 239,795 Other income, net 282 10,161 263 58,695 Total revenues and other income 215,473 146,524 342,650 298,490 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 49,815 21,604 96,583 41,490 Facilities insurance modifications, net 1,029 (2 9,478 2,572 Exploration expenses 77,481 19,982 98,674 125,696 General and administrative 17,497 14,739 39,380 30,526 Depletion and depreciation 74,289 72,441 128,566 107,419 Interest and other financing costs, net 18,870 19,465 44,564 36,251 Derivatives, net 140,272 (25,411 178,750 (63,268 (Gain) loss on equity method investments, net (16,100 6,426 (34,796 6,426 Other expenses, net 938 2,008 4,643 2,770 Total costs and expenses 364,091 131,252 565,842 289,882 Income (loss) before income taxes (148,618 15,272 (223,192 8,608 Income tax expense (benefit) (45,345 23,739 (69,693 45,916 Net loss (103,273 (8,467 (153,499 (37,308 Net loss per share: Basic (0.26 (0.02 (0.39 (0.10 Diluted (0.26 (0.02 (0.39 (0.10 Weighted average number of shares used to compute net loss

per share: Basic 396,826 387,952 396,218 387,634 Diluted 396,826 387,952 396,218 387,634

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 116,941 233,412 Receivables, net 157,817 160,961 Other current assets 143,153 139,229 Total current assets 417,911 533,602 Property and equipment, net 2,263,064 2,317,828 Other non-current assets 222,468 341,173 Total assets 2,903,443 3,192,603 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 128,471 141,787 Accrued liabilities 145,600 219,412 Other current liabilities 162,329 67,531 Total current liabilities 436,400 428,730 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 1,167,775 1,282,797 Deferred tax liabilities 392,918 476,548 Other non-current liabilities 162,219 107,416 Total long-term liabilities 1,722,912 1,866,761 Total shareholders' equity 744,131 897,112 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,903,443 3,192,603

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating activities: Net loss (103,273 (8,467 (153,499 (37,308 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 76,572 74,992 133,289 112,521 Deferred income taxes (57,179 18,884 (81,876 41,017 Unsuccessful well costs 44,611 3,517 44,654 3,605 Change in fair value of derivatives 138,824 (20,767 177,790 (58,944 Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1) (35,824 8,264 (56,221 19,417 Equity-based compensation 9,068 10,499 17,085 20,329 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,056 Distributions in excess of equity in earnings 6,426 5,234 6,426 Other 927 1,893 449 2,514 Changes in assets and liabilities: Net changes in working capital (56,277 (82,373 (90,528 (127,091 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17,449 12,868 433 (17,514 Investing activities Oil and gas assets (57,938 (10,995 (92,650 (42,805 Other property (1,058 (1,183 (2,815 (1,454 Return of investment from KTIPI 38,900 79,970 Proceeds on sale of assets 18,149 222,068 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (20,096 5,971 (15,495 177,809 Financing activities: Payments on long-term debt (100,000 (50,000 (100,000 (200,000 Purchase of treasury stock (5,821 (830 (17,695 (1,945 Deferred financing costs (774 (25,743 Net cash used in financing activities (106,595 (50,830 (143,438 (201,945 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (109,242 (31,991 (158,500 (41,650 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of

period 255,728 263,536 304,986 273,195 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 146,486 231,545 146,486 231,545

(1) Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(37.5) million and $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $(57.3) million and $24.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Equity Method Investment (In thousands, unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue 138,395 384,749 Other income (170 117 Total revenues and other income 138,225 384,866 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 23,332 75,033 Depletion and depreciation 21,881 75,951 Other expenses, net (73 (152 Total costs and expenses 45,140 150,832 Income before income taxes 93,085 234,034 Income tax expense 33,620 83,251 Net income 59,465 150,783 Kosmos' share of net income 29,733 75,392 Basis difference amortization(1) 13,633 40,596 Equity in earnings KTIPI 16,100 34,796

(1) The basis difference, which is associated with oil and gas properties and subject to amortization, has been allocated to the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex. We amortize the basis difference using the unit-of-production method.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. EBITDAX (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Kosmos Equatorial

Guinea (Equity

Method)(1) Total Kosmos Net income (loss) (103,273 16,100 (87,173 (8,467 Exploration expenses 77,481 77,481 19,982 Facilities insurance modifications, net 1,029 1,029 (2 Depletion and depreciation 74,289 24,574 98,863 72,441 Equity-based compensation 9,068 9,068 10,499 Derivatives, net 140,272 140,272 (25,411 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (37,521 (37,521 12,928 Inventory impairment and other (24 (24 545 Disputed charges and related costs 626 626 1,209 Loss on equity method investment KBSL 6,426 Gain on equity method investment KTIPI (16,100 (16,100 Interest and other financing costs, net 18,870 18,870 19,465 Income tax expense (benefit) (45,345 16,810 (28,535 23,739 EBITDAX 119,372 57,484 176,856 133,354 Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Kosmos Equatorial

Guinea (Equity

Method)(1) Total(2) Kosmos Net income (loss) (153,499 34,796 (118,703 (37,308 Exploration expenses 98,674 98,674 125,696 Facilities insurance modifications, net 9,478 9,478 2,572 Depletion and depreciation 128,566 78,572 207,138 107,419 Equity-based compensation 17,085 17,085 20,329 Derivatives, net 178,750 178,750 (63,268 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (57,265 (57,265 24,348 Inventory impairment and other (5 (5 84 Disputed charges and related costs 2,961 2,961 2,439 Loss on equity method investment KBSL 6,426 Gain on equity method investment KTIPI (34,796 (34,796 Interest and other financing costs, net 44,564 44,564 36,251 Income tax expense (benefit) (69,693 41,626 (28,067 45,916 EBITDAX 164,820 154,994 319,814 270,904 Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2018 Kosmos Equatorial

Guinea (Equity

Method)(2) Total Net income (loss) (338,983 40,030 (298,953) Exploration expenses 189,028 189,028 Facilities insurance modifications, net 6,086 6,086 Depletion and depreciation 276,350 89,753 366,103 Equity-based compensation 36,669 36,669 Derivatives, net 301,986 301,986 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (42,876 (42,876) Inventory impairment and other 314 314 Disputed charges and related costs 5,484 5,484 Loss on equity method investment KBSL 5,060 5,060 Gain on equity method investment KTIPI (40,030 (40,030) Interest and other financing costs, net 85,908 85,908 Income tax expense (benefit) (70,672 44,920 (25,752) EBITDAX 414,324 174,703 589,027

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2018, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations and amortization of our basis difference for the Equatorial Guinea investment, as we account for such investment under the equity method. (2) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations and amortization of our basis difference for the Equatorial Guinea investment from the date of acquisition, November 28, 2107 through June 30, 2018, as we account for such investment under the equity method.

Adjusted Net Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net loss (103,273 (8,467 (153,499 (37,308 Derivatives, net 140,272 (25,411 178,750 (63,268 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (37,521 12,928 (57,265 24,348 Facilities insurance modifications, net 1,029 (2 9,478 2,572 Inventory impairment and other (24 545 (5 84 Disputed charges and related costs 626 1,209 2,961 2,439 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,056 Loss on equity method investments, net 6,426 6,426 Total selected items before tax 104,382 (4,305 137,975 (27,399 Income tax expense on adjustments(1) (35,963 4,369 (42,527 13,622 Adjusted net loss (34,854 (8,403 (58,051 (51,085 Net loss per diluted share (0.26 (0.02 (0.39 (0.10 Derivatives, net 0.35 (0.06 0.45 (0.16 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (0.09 0.03 (0.14 0.06 Facilities insurance modifications, net 0.02 Inventory impairment and other Disputed charges and related costs 0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.01 Loss on equity method investments, net 0.02 0.02 Total selected items before tax 0.26 (0.01 0.34 (0.07 Income tax expense on adjustments(1) (0.09 0.01 (0.10 0.04 Adjusted net loss per diluted share (0.09 (0.02 (0.15 (0.13 Weighted average number of diluted shares 396,826 387,952 396,218 387,634

(1) Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rate for Ghana is 35%.

Operational Summary(1) (In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Oil Volume Sold (MMBbls) Jubilee 1.900 1.919 2.897 3.895 TEN 0.995 0.996 1.932 0.996 Ceiba Okume 0.950 N/A 2.830 N/A Total 3.845 2.915 7.659 4.891 Oil revenue Ghana 215,191 136,363 342,387 239,795 Ceiba Okume 69,198 N/A 192,375 N/A Total 284,389 136,363 534,762 239,795 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (37,521 12,928 (57,265 24,348 Realized oil revenue 246,868 149,291 477,497 264,143 Oil production costs Ghana 49,815 21,604 96,583 41,490 Ceiba Okume 11,666 N/A 37,516 N/A Total 61,481 21,604 134,099 41,490 Per Barrel: Oil revenue Ghana 74.32 46.78 70.90 49.03 Ceiba Okume 72.84 N/A 67.98 N/A Total 73.96 46.78 69.82 49.03 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives(2) (12.96 4.43 (11.86 4.98 Realized oil revenue(3) 64.20 51.21 62.34 54.01 Oil production costs Ghana 17.21 7.41 20.01 8.48 Ceiba Okume 12.28 N/A 13.26 N/A Total 15.99 7.41 17.51 8.48

(1) For the three and six months June 30, 2018, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations for the Equatorial Guinea investment, as we account for such investment under the equity method. (2) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives are only related to Ghana and are calculated on a per barrel basis using only Ghana Net Oil Volumes Sold. (3) Realized oil revenue includes revenue from Ghana, Ceiba Okume, and Cash settlements on commodity derivatives, and on a per barrel basis is calculated using the total Net Oil Volume Sold from both Ghana and Ceiba Okume

Ghana was underlifted by approximately 227 thousand barrels as of June 30, 2018.

Hedging Summary As of June 30, 2018(1) (Unaudited) Volume Floor(2) Short

Put Ceiling Long

Call (MMBbls) 2018 : Three-way collars 1.466 56.57 41.57 65.91 Four-way collars 1.503 50.00 40.00 61.33 70.00 Swaps with puts 3.000 56.75 43.33 2019 : Three-way collars 10.500 53.33 43.81 73.10

(1) Please see the Company's filed 10-Q for full disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of June 30, 2018 and hedges added since quarter-end. (2) "Floor" represents floor price for collars or swaps and strike price for purchased puts.

Note: Excludes 1.0 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $65.00/Bbl in 2018, 1.0 MMBbls of purchased (long) calls with a strike price of $70.00/Bbl in 2018, 0.9 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $80.00/Bbl in 2019 and 7.5 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $80.00/Bbl in 2020.

2018 Guidance FY FY 2018 2018 Kosmos Equatorial Guinea Equity Method

Investment(1) Cargos Jubilee 7 Gross Production (Bopd) 43,000 TEN 4 Ghana 11 Cargos(2) 10 Avg. Cargo Size (MBbls) ~975 Avg. Cargo Size (MBbls) ~1,000 Opex ($/bbl) 14.00 $17.00 Opex ($/bbl) $13.00 $15.00 DD&A ($/bbl) 24.00 $26.00 DD&A ($/bbl) $24.00 $26.00 G&A ($MM) 100 Taxes ($/bbl) $11.00 $13.00 % Cash 65 % Cash 60% Exploration Expense Average of $30mm

per quarter Capex ($MM) $5 (Non Dry Hole) Taxes ($/bbl) 3.00 $4.00 % Current 100 Capex ($MM) 300 Ghana 110 Exploration Suriname Drilling 50 Seismic 80 New Ventures 50 Corporate 10

(1) Represents 100% interest in our equity method investment Kosmos Trident International Petroleum Inc. ("KTIPI"). Kosmos owns a 50% interest in KTIPI which holds an 85% participating interest in the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kosmos-Trident Equatorial Guinea Inc. ("KTEGI"), representing a 40.375% net indirect interest to Kosmos. (2) Entitlement share of production net to KTIPI in which Kosmos holds a 50% interest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180805005015/en/

Contacts:

Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Investor Relations

Jamie Buckland, +44 (0) 203 954 2831

jbuckland@kosmosenergy.com

or

Rhys Williams, +1-214-445-9693

rwilliams@kosmosenergy.com

or

Media Relations

Thomas Golembeski, +1-214-445-9674

tgolembeski@kosmosenergy.com