Further to their announcements dated 2 July 2018, Tesco and Carrefour (Paris:CA) are pleased to confirm that they have formally entered into a long-term, strategic alliance.

As previously described, the Alliance will cover the strategic relationship with global suppliers, the joint purchasing of own brand products and goods not for resale. It will be governed by a three-year operational framework.

Following the formal agreement announced today, we expect that the Alliance will become operational in October 2018.

