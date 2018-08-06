The Institute for Strategy, Resilience Security (ISRS) at University College London (UCL), in association with Shearwater Group plc, release a white paper "Digital Resilience Understanding The Challenges Of Resilience In Digital Environments".

The Institute for Strategy, Resilience Security (ISRS) at University College London (UCL) in association with Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG), announced the release of a new white paper entitled Digital Resilience Understanding The Challenges of Resilience in Digital Environments

The Rt Hon. Lord Reid of Cardowan, Executive Chairman of ISRS commented:

"Digital technology has become a vital infrastructure underpinning the functioning of every aspect of human society, and is increasingly interwoven with decision making and business processes. Failures of imagination by leadership teams to consider both the opportunities and risks that emerge from the digital environment represent potent catalysts of future existential crises. This new white paper attempts to draw out some of the most important issues for senior executives and illustrates the need for assessment of digital resilience in terms of the capability of their organisations to anticipate, respond, learn and evolve. I believe that there has never been a more important time to do so."

The paper highlights digital resilience as addressing both organisational survival and success equally, encompassing the need to maintain an evolutionary and competitive strategy in an emerging digital environment, while managing the risks generated. It emphasises the critical importance of assessing innovation opportunities and capability gaps in the face of digital hyper-competition, as well as exposure of irreplaceable, 'digitally dependent' core processes to vulnerabilities such as technology failure, cyberattack and machine learning bias, which can combine and cascade in unexpected ways.

The white paper argues that digital resilience is therefore about acquiring a dynamic state of continual evolution and learning within the digital environment. When fully understood and implemented, digital resilience should enable an organisation to anticipate and use new challenges, not merely to rebound, but to bounce forward, with crises becoming pointers towards opportunity and catalysts for evolution.

The paper observes that many organisations have yet to accept and internalise at a senior leadership level the degree to which their operational resilience is coincident with digital resilience. It proposes an assessment process and framework of key questions for leaders to define, identify and address digital resilience opportunities, both from a business and technology perspective.

The full paper can be downloaded at https://www.digital-resilience.com

ABOUT THE INSTITUTE FOR STRATEGY, RESILIENCE SECURITY (ISRS) AT UCL

The Institute for Strategy Resilience Security (ISRS) (https://www.isrs.org.uk) at UCL serves as a pioneer and forum for next generation thinking. Founded by the Rt Hon. Lord Reid of Cardowan, ISRS provides analysis and assessment of the major issues of resilience with respect to national and global infrastructure and the ability of governments, regulators and businesses to respond to them. The Institute advises industry and the public sector on the persistent challenges to their agility, stamina and capacity for strategic decision making, so as to better face existential threats and disruptive innovation that are not addressed by conventional strategy and forecasting.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180805005030/en/

Contacts:

Institute for Strategy, Resilience Security (ISRS)

Prof JP MacIntosh

Director

University College London

E-mail: info@isrs.org.uk