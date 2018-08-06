Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-08-06 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 03.07.2018-17. Public offering AUGSPO1 AUGA group VLN 08.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2018- Takeover offer GUB1LTO4, Gubernija VLN 10.08.2018 period GUB1LTO3N -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2018- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.08.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.08.2018 Government LTGCB0N021C, Lietuvos VLN securities LTGNB0N021C Respublikos auction Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.08.2018 Interim report, 6 SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.08.2018- Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 12.08.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.08.2018 Interim report, 6 NTU1L Novaturas VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2018 Investors event NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2018 Interim report, 6 GRG1L Grigeo VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.08.2018 Interim report, 6 TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.08.2018 Interim report, 6 ARC1T Arco Vara TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.08.2018 Interim report, 6 NCN1T Nordecon TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.08.2018 Interim report, 6 MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2018 Coupon payment LVGB056218A Valsts Kase / RIG date Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2018 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2018 Maturity date LVGB056218A Valsts Kase / RIG Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.