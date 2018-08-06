

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Monday after China's central bank raised the reserve requirement on foreign exchange forward positions, making it difficult for traders to bet against the yuan.



Asian markets are mostly higher, although the upside remained limited on renewed trade worries as China proposed retaliatory tariffs on $US60 billion worth of goods across a range of sectors.



The dollar held steady after the release of mixed U.S. jobs report while oil prices rose after Saudi crude production registered a surprising dip in July.



Factory orders data from Germany is due later today, headlining a light day for the European economic news. Economists forecast orders to fall 0.1 percent on month, reversing a 2.6 percent rise in May.



U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on Friday as investors took trade worries as well as mixed jobs data in their stride.



U.S. jobs growth slowed more than expected in July, but a modest decrease in the jobless rate, firming wages, steady labor force participation and upward revisions to jobs growth in May and June kept the Federal Reserve on track to increase borrowing costs in September.



At the same time, trade balance and service sector activity data disappointed investors. The Dow and the S&P 500 rose about half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1 percent.



European markets rose on Friday as Apple's record surge helped lift technology stocks and weakness in the euro and the pound provided a boost to exporters.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.7 percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 1.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX