

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis is slated to publish Germany's factory orders figures for June. Economists forecast orders to fall 0.1 percent on month, reversing a 2.6 percent rise in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 128.65 against the yen, 1.1505 against the franc, 0.8895 against the pound and 1.1557 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX