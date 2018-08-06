EXCHANGE NOTICE 6.8.2018 OPTION RIGHTS OPTION RIGHTS OF SAVOSOLAR 2018 SERIE 3 OPTION RIGHT WILL BE LISTED ON 7.8.2018 The option rights of Savosolar 2018 serie 3 option right will be listed as of 7.8.2018. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 6.8.2018 OPTIO-OIKEUDET SAVOSOLAR 2018 SERIE 3 OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 7.8.2018 Savosolar 2018 serie 3 optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 7.8.2018. Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=687678