was issued on February 2, 2018 and came into force on April 1, 2018. Compared with the one implemented in 2018, there are number of updates in the new regulation:

9 articles about responsibility of the unit are added. It is clearly stated that the unit shall prepare a plan for firefighting and emergency evacuation, and organize at least two fire drills annually. It is clearly stated that a procedure shall be established for the fire control room and dedicated staff shall be on duty for 24 hours, with at least two staff on duty. The operators shall have a certificate of Fire Fighting Qualification.

Before the new regulation came into force, since there were no specific requirements on the fighting responsibility of units, during the supervision process, only relevant regulation articles in the 61st order of The Ministry of Public Security, issued in year of 2002 could be referred to, and with the passage of time, more and more articles were not suitable for reference as conditions changed.

In the new regulation, the responsibility of government departments of different levels as well as their authority is also specified, however, this is not detailed here as it would not impact on the social responsibility of the supply chain.

In addition, as the regulation for Shandong Province comes into force, requirements are higher than before. For instance, in the 61st order, non-key fire safety unit only needs to organize one fire drill, while in the new regulation, all units need to organize two fire drills annually.

