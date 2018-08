CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) and Carrefour confirmed that they have formally entered into a long-term, strategic alliance. They expect that the Alliance will become operational in October 2018.



The Alliance will cover the strategic relationship with global suppliers, the joint purchasing of own brand products and goods not for resale. It will be governed by a three-year operational framework.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX